Ieq Capital LLC Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,863 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.4 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.16. The stock had a trading volume of 403,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The firm has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.78 and a 200 day moving average of $116.39.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

