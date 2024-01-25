Financial Connections Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Financial Connections Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the quarter. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,778. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average is $33.88.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

