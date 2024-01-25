Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $554,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

Financial Connections Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $424,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $736,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $873,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TBUX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,582. The firm has a market cap of $112.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.40 and a 12 month high of $49.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.03.

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

