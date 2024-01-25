Financial Connections Group Inc. Boosts Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,098,833.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 164,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,059,000 after buying an additional 62,710 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 143,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42,629 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,150.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 23,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.89. 7,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,929. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.96. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

