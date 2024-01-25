Financial Connections Group Inc. Buys 16,784 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,784 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 10.0% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 302,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 40,838 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 63,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,751 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 16,954 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.87. 125,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,533. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.