Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Purchased by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

DFIV traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.58. 89,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,839. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.