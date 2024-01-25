Nottingham Advisors Inc. Invests $215,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Shares of PEP traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,888. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.62. The stock has a market cap of $226.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

