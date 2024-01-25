Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $238,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRBN. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CRBN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.13. The company has a market capitalization of $929.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.38 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00.

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

