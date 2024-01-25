RLI (NYSE:RLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.12 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS.

RLI Stock Down 4.7 %

RLI traded down $6.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.71. 99,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,090. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $123.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.12.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 17.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of RLI

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 15.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in RLI by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RLI by 66.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in RLI by 13.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 12.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

