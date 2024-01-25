Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $289,000 Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 400.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 465.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,063. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $38.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

