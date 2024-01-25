Nottingham Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.97. 283,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,957. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

