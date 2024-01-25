Nottingham Advisors Inc. Acquires 198 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 510,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,362,000 after purchasing an additional 503,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 355,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $94,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $378.53. 1,265,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,227,009. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $314.97 and a 52 week high of $381.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.09.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

