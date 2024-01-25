Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 1,333 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,593,000 after buying an additional 1,512,460 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 560.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,569,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,218 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,652,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,274,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,213,000 after purchasing an additional 42,577 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,972,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,326,000 after purchasing an additional 224,815 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,637. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

