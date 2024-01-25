Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Bought by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 43,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 53,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 31,961 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 187,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,019 shares during the period. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 680.3% during the 3rd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 293,086 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 463,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,003. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.