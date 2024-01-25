Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 100,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,720,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 131,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 46,087 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 78,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,565. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.