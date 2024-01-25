Nottingham Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.15. The stock had a trading volume of 190,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,371. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $105.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.74.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

