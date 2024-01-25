Nottingham Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,936. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.10 and a 200 day moving average of $162.84. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.56 and a 12-month high of $175.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.