ORG Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 568.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.94.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $162.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.93. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,746,952 shares of company stock worth $282,331,324. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

