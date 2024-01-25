Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,924 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,517.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,068,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,808 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $251.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.94. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TT. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TT

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.