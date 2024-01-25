The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,362 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after buying an additional 458,110,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,530,160,000 after buying an additional 2,482,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,959,170,000 after acquiring an additional 751,034 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

DIS stock opened at $93.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 23.44%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

