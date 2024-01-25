Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Boosted by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 11.2% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,424,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,735,000 after acquiring an additional 146,066 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 61,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 97,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 25,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. ADE LLC now owns 217,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $47.09. 2,558,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,759,942. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51. The firm has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

