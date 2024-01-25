Lincoln National Corp Purchases 146,066 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,424,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,066 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.0% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $149,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 61,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 97,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 25,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. ADE LLC now owns 217,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.09. 2,558,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,759,942. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average is $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.