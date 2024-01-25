Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.638 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Canadian National Railway has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years. Canadian National Railway has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian National Railway to earn $6.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $122.93 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.34. The company has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

