Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Trustmark has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Trustmark to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Trustmark stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.86. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $32.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Trustmark had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRMK shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,023,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,880,000 after purchasing an additional 395,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,299,000 after buying an additional 131,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Trustmark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,011,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,088,000 after buying an additional 65,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Trustmark by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,637,000 after buying an additional 461,549 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,451,000 after acquiring an additional 39,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

