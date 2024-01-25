Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $8,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $18,086,000. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 76,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 60.2% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FNDE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.53. The company had a trading volume of 105,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $28.37.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.