Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.41% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 109,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $26.37.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

