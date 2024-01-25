Nottingham Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.70. 330,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,104. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $57.93.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

