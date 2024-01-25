Forum Financial Management LP Has $714,000 Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,275,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,503 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,106,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,302,532,000 after buying an additional 541,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,757,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,294,000 after buying an additional 2,777,516 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,954,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,856,416,000 after acquiring an additional 474,238 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,555,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,696,000 after purchasing an additional 174,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.95. The stock had a trading volume of 302,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,194. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.22. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.69 and a 12-month high of $70.67. The company has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.7506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 68.19%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.