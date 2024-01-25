Forum Financial Management LP Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Altria Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after acquiring an additional 133,685 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Altria Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,814,000 after acquiring an additional 200,981 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,459,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,377,000 after acquiring an additional 32,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,265,709. The company has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.44. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

