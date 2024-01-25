CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Up to $4.72

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $4.89. CI&T shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 2,513 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CI&T in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.70.

The firm has a market cap of $630.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $108.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.07 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that CI&T Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CI&T during the second quarter worth $5,782,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in CI&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CI&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,304,000. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in CI&T in the second quarter worth about $1,968,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

