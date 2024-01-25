Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.69

Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRRGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.69 and last traded at $44.60, with a volume of 2655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.31.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $568.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDRR. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the third quarter worth $134,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the third quarter worth $1,190,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 13.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Company Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

Featured Stories

