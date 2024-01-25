Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.69

Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.69 and last traded at $52.12, with a volume of 17345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Semiconductors ETF

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $757.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 177.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 515,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,071,000 after buying an additional 329,928 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 211.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 458,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 311,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 217.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 193,491 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 142,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 187,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after buying an additional 124,094 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

