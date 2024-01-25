Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Gap Up to $166.90

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $166.90, but opened at $173.07. Avis Budget Group shares last traded at $172.09, with a volume of 77,149 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.35.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.54 by $2.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 559.82% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $21.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 40.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,483,111.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

