Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Gap Up to $5.22

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.22, but opened at $5.43. Frontier Group shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 558,429 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ULCC. Citigroup lifted their price target on Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Frontier Group

Frontier Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.91 million. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Group

In related news, President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 583,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,013.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Frontier Group news, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 347,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 583,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,013.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,075 in the last three months. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,483,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305,465 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Frontier Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 113,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 19,213 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Frontier Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,821,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 636,921 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter.

About Frontier Group

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.