Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Up to $13.53

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.53, but opened at $14.00. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 24,682 shares changing hands.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 1.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1,181.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 19.0% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 7,643,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,034 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 854.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 73.1% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 34,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000.

(Get Free Report)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.