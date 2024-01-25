Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Up to $13.53

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.53, but opened at $14.00. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 24,682 shares changing hands.
Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 1.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora
Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
