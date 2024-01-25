Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.46

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$29.46 and last traded at C$29.46, with a volume of 223086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.50.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 123.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.18.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.82 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 70.18%. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.6546855 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$267,335.41. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

