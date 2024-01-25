Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.09

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 1967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

VALN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 51.19% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Valneva SE will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

