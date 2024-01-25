AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Gap Up to $5.65

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $6.59. AlTi Global shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 63,105 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James raised AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.
AlTi Global Stock Performance
AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $49.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of AlTi Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AlTi Global in the first quarter valued at $1,482,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AlTi Global in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.
About AlTi Global
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.
