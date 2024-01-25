Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Up to $3.41

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.41, but opened at $3.70. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 10,697,206 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOK. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.10 to $3.40 in a report on Monday, December 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 78,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 55,362 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 562,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,745 shares in the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.