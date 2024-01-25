MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Up to $1.02

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.02, but opened at $1.07. MultiPlan shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 89,036 shares changing hands.

MultiPlan Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 74.12%. The company had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MultiPlan Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of MultiPlan by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.