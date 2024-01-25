Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Gap Up to $46.31

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.31, but opened at $48.30. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $47.17, with a volume of 19,271 shares changing hands.

SLNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.33). On average, analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristen Yen sold 17,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $676,508.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,917.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Soleno Therapeutics news, insider Kristen Yen sold 17,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $676,508.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at $76,917.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $105,171.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,017,328 in the last 90 days. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 187,600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 69,869 shares in the last quarter.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

