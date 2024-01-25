Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a growth of 4,696.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,503,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Marijuana Company of America Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MCOA traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 81,259,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,352,242. Marijuana Company of America has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
Marijuana Company of America Company Profile
