Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a growth of 4,696.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,503,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Marijuana Company of America Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MCOA traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 81,259,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,352,242. Marijuana Company of America has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Marijuana Company of America Company Profile

Marijuana Company of America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and distributes cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) products under the hempSMART brand name in the United States. The company offers hempSMART products comprising hempSMART Brain, a patented and formulated personal care consumer product for brain wellness; hempSMART Pain capsules for temporary relief of minor discomfort with physical activity; hempSMART Pain Cream to reduce minor discomfort and promote muscle relaxation; hempSMART Drops, a hemp CBD oil tincture drops; hempSMART Pet Drops for cats and dogs; hempSMART Face, a facial moisturizer; and hempSMART drink mix, an industrial hemp based powderized CBD drink through its web site and affiliate marketing programs.

