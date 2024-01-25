Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Shares Gap Up to $36.01

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.01, but opened at $37.60. Tourmaline Bio shares last traded at $37.47, with a volume of 329,462 shares traded.

TRML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.73.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.70). As a group, analysts expect that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Caley Castelein purchased 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 516,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,515,351.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni purchased 4,000 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $67,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 729,735 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,197.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caley Castelein acquired 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $229,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 516,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,351.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $315,160 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

