Short Interest in China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Grows By 3,800.0%

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 3,800.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of China Resources Beer stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.62. 11,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. China Resources Beer has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $16.64.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, and Snow Draft Pure Malt Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

