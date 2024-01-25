Short Interest in China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Grows By 3,800.0%

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 3,800.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
China Resources Beer Price Performance
Shares of China Resources Beer stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.62. 11,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. China Resources Beer has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $16.64.
About China Resources Beer
