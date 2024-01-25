Forum Financial Management LP Grows Stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in XPEL were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 142.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 84,174 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 193.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 118.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 65.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 143.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 24,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get XPEL alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPEL. B. Riley dropped their target price on XPEL from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

XPEL Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,585. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.89. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.77 and a 52-week high of $87.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.53.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $102.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 35.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.