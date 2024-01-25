Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Rises By 5,350.0%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 5,350.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:CIADY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.92. 106,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,394. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $50.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment offers ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, yogurt, and fresh milk.

