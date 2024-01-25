Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 6,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Cargotec Price Performance

CYJBF stock remained flat at $52.35 during midday trading on Thursday. Cargotec has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $59.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.37.

Cargotec Company Profile

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo handling solutions and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and heavy industry.

