Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Up 9,000.0% in January

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 9,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Intertek Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.51. 3,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,265. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91. Intertek Group has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

