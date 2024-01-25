Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Up 9,000.0% in January

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 9,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Intertek Group Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.51. 3,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,265. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91. Intertek Group has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
About Intertek Group
