BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Short Interest Update

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, a growth of 166,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,482,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Brewing Stock Down 100.0 %

BrewBilt Brewing has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.70.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company engages in the fermentation, production, packaging, and sale of a portfolio of craft beers in North America and Europe. The company sells audio/visual components, as well as merchandise. It serves grocery chains, restaurants, and various hospitality chains. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

