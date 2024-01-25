Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 19,700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Freeman Gold Trading Down 0.5 %
FMANF stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 29,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,071. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Freeman Gold has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.20.
