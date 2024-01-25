Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 19,700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Freeman Gold Trading Down 0.5 %

FMANF stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 29,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,071. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Freeman Gold has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

About Freeman Gold

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

